School Board approves purchasing Gleason property

Martin Middle School Principal Nate Holmes (left) is pictured with new members of his staff for the 2017-2018 school year. They are (l to r): Lisa Kerney, special education instructor; Hazel Hankerson, reading language arts and social studies; and Shannon O’ Neal, school librarian. Others not pictured are: Kyle Pack, head football coach.

The proposed purchase of property adjacent to Gleason School topped the discussion during Thursday afternoon’s meeting at Martin Middle School.

Director of Weakley County Schools Randy Frazier stated the property borders the south side of the school campus, and he recommended the property be purchased. The school board agreed, and it now goes before the Weakley County Commission for its consideration.

