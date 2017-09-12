Public Works Committee recommends road closure

A topic for discussion involved the proposed closing of the Old Hwy 45 spur, located between Martin and Sharon in District 7. A section of the road that lies north of Summers Road is a dead end, and Bob Busby, who owns the property on both sides of the road, has requested it be taken off of the county’s road maintenance list, so he can close it.

In other business, the committee voted to support moving forward with a contract authorizing the construction of a state bridge over the Middle Fork of the Obion River. The state will pay 100 percent of cost of the project, which is estimated at $838,950.

(See compete story in Sep. 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)