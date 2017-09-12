Nanney, Yates shine as Dresden drubs WC

SARA RACHELS

Enterprise Correspondent

Even a bite from the injury bug hasn’t been able to slow down Dresden yet as the Lions rolled to a nineteenth straight win over West Carroll.

The latest victim, the War Eagles, provided several threats in the first half, but ultimately could not hold up and fell 41-6 at home Friday night.

First-year Dresden High School head football coach Levi Estes gave credit to the War Eagles for providing a challenge up front.

For the full story, see the Sept. 13 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.