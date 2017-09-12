Local firefighters extinguish blaze at Dresden asphalt plant

Firefighters spray water on a large tank containing petroleum-based asphalt on Friday, in an attempt to extinguish the flames and cool down the tank to prevent an explosion.

By David Fisher

News Writer

Local firefighters battled a blaze at Ford Construction’s asphalt plant, located on the south side of the Hwy 22 four-lane at the intersection of Evergreen Street Extended in Dresden, for several hours Friday afternoon before getting it under control.

According to Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson, a large asphalt-mixing, petroleum-based tank caught fire on one end. There were two other tanks nearby that were in danger of catching fire as well.

Dresden Fire Department received mutual aid assistance from the Martin, Sharon, Gleason, Palmersville and Como/Ore Springs fire departments.

