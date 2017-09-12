Joe Lofaro highlighted during Erdheim Chester Disease (ECD) Awareness Week (Sept. 11-16)

Joe Lofaro, a longtime employee at the University of Tennessee at Martin, is one of the two people in the state of Tennessee that has a rare blood cancer known as Erdheim Chester Disease (ECD).

September is the month people honor and do what they can for children with cancer. The week of Sept.11-16 has been dedicated as Erdheim Chester Disease (ECD) Awareness Week by the ECD Global Alliance.

The World Health Organization has reclassified Erdheim-Chester Disease as a histiocytic neoplasm. This means the rare disease is now considered a slow-growing blood cancer that may originate in the bone marrow as a precursor cell.

The disease is so rare that are about 550 documented cases in the world, 170 in the United States, and two in the state of Tennessee.

Martin resident, Joe Lofaro, a former Weakley County Press Editor and a longtime employee at the University of Tennessee at Martin is one of the two people in the state of Tennessee that has the disease.

