Election Commission calls for May 1 primary; approves specifications for voting machines

Several important items were on Thursday night’s agenda when members of the Weakley County Election Commission met to discuss establishing a date for primary elections, specifications for a new voting machine system, office policies and other business.

In response to a request by the local Republican and Democratic parties that primary elections be held on May 1, 2018, members of the Weakley County Election Commission voted to call for primary elections on that date.

