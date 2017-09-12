Dresden Board approves amended drought management plan

Members of the Dresden City Board approved the first reading of an amended version of a proposed drought management plan, during Thursday night’s meeting.

The purpose of a drought management plan is to reduce water usage in the event existing water supplies are inadequate to meet the demand for potable water. It also identifies discretionary or non-essential water uses.

Although a drought is highly unlikely in the Weakley County area, due to huge amounts of water in local aquifers, the state requires all municipalities to adopt a drought management plan. The plan seeks to regulate water usage in the event a severe prolonged drought occurs that results in a significant drop in the aquifer water levels or depletion of reservoirs in this area.

