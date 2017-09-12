Obituaries

Beverly Lassiter

Beverly Catalano Lassiter, age 79 of Dukedom, died September 4 at Weakley County Nursing Home in Dresden. Beverly was a life long homemaker for her family.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Leslie of Dukedom; six children, Cindy (Tony) Jackson of Akron, Ohio, Christine (Tom) Pinkowsky of Grafton, Wis., Paul Catalano of Akron, Ohio, Perry (Terri) Catalano of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Patty (Mark) Simonetti of Suffield, Ohio, and Robert (Kristine) Lassiter of Doylestown, Ohio; one sister, Connie King of Akron, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Lois Hines Burton; one child, Richard Lassiter; two brothers and two sisters.

The family wishes are to not have any services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the charity of your choice.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah are in charge of arrangements.

Doris Vitale

Doris Moll Vitale, age 74 of Dresden, died September 10 at her daughters residence in Dresden. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 13 at 2 p.m. in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Sunset Cemetery.

Ms. Vitale was born October 10, 1942 to the late Frederick Moll and Louise Bossman Moll in New York. She was the mother of Darlene (Kevin) Woodruff of Dresden; Dawn (Larry) Mills and Diane (Michael) Rae, both of Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Vitale, Sr.; her son, Danny Vitale Jr. and her daughter, Doreen Vitale Odom. She is survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Richard (Lori) Odom, Jr., Rachel (Chris) Culver, Larry (Ginger) Mills Jr., Donavin Mills, Jacqueline Blackmon, Alexandria Blackmon, Devin Vitale (Alex), Britney Vitale and Tiffany Vitale Cook.

Dennis Ray Morgan

Dennis Ray Morgan, age 67, of Dresden died September 7 at McKenzie Regional Hospital.

Graveside Service were September 11 at East Side Cemetery with Bro. Phillip Bradley officiating. Visitation will be Monday beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Murphy Funeral Home for two hours until service time.

Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife, Patsy Tucker Morgan of Dresden; daughter, Denise Brainer of Louisville, KY; sister, Earlene Virgin of South Fulton; two brothers, Donald Morgan of Hardinsburg, KY and Tommy Morgan of Louisville, KY; one grandson, Bobby Brainer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Davis Earl Morgan and Lillian Buley Morgan.

Mr. Morgan was a retired self-employed painting contractor. He was a veteran, U.S. Army.

Virginia Louise Dukes

Virginia Louise Dukes, age 89, of Martin died September 9 at Weakley County Nursing & Rehab. Graveside service was September 11 at Bible Union Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Dukes was born February 26, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dukes; two sons, Noah Gibbons and Gary Gibbons; and her parents, Noah and Maudie Collins Crittendon.

Mrs. Dukes is survived by her daughters, Maudie Lillian Weedman, Dresden; Elizabeth Estes, Austin Springs; Frieda Gail Stokes, Dresden; and Shelby Brooks, Dresden; and a son, Jeff Gibbons, Sharon.