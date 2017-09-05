‘Walmart Heart’ drivers spearhead fundraising effort for leukemia stricken three-year-old

Cancer patient Brinley “Brin” Grace King, and her mom, Stephanie, are scheduled to be at the Walmart store in Martin on Sep. 9, for a special ceremony benefiting the child and her family. The event, which is sponsored by the organization Walmart Heart Drivers, is designed to give the three-year-old a day to remember.

A group of Walmart truck drivers associated the Walmart Heart Drivers from Transportation office #6866 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, have joined together to create a special day for a little girl suffering from cancer.

According to one of the drivers, Kenny Presley, three-year-old Brinley “Brin” Grace King has been selected to be an Honorary Walmart Driver for the day. The King family currently reside in Sharon, but are former Dresden residents.

The event is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at the Martin Walmart store #107.

