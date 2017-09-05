Retirement reception held for Dresden Police Chief Randal Walker

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn presents Police Chief Randal Walker with a plaque honoring him for his years of dedicated service to the City of Dresden.

A law enforcement career spanning 39-years came to an end on August 31, with the retirement of 67-year-old Dresden Police Chief Randal Walker.

Chief Walker was congratulated for his service to the Dresden community, during a Thursday afternoon retirement reception at city hall, which was his final day on the force.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn offered words of praise for Chief Walker and presented him with a plaque in recognition of his years of service.

Additionally, Assistant Chief Steve Howe presented Chief Walker with a Sig Sauer P226, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, on behalf of all of the officers at the Dresden Police Department. The weapon is the same type of sidearm used by Dresden Police officers when on duty.

