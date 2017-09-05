Gleason dedicates Memorial Wall at Snider Park

The Gleason Memorial Wall at Snider Park, which features members of the military, as well as other local citizens, was dedicated Saturday afternoon as part of the Tater Town Special activities.

By Sara Rachels

A formal dedication ceremony to commemorate the completion of Gleason’s Memorial Wall, was held Saturday afternoon at Snider Park in Gleason.



The Project is sponsored by the Gleason Downtown Revitalization Program under the leadership of President Charles Anderson.

The construction was made possible through the support of Gleason businesses, donations, and the contributions of skilled Gleason residents who freely donated their time and talent to this major undertaking.



