Dresden’s ‘Labor’ leads to improbable win

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Dresden literally worked until the final whistle during its Labor Day weekend showdown with Lake County.

Trailing with under a minute to go against the No. 9 ranked Falcons, the top-ranked (Class A) Lions found an improbable way to continue their winning ways via a 33-24 margin.

