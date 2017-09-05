Obituaries

Kay Moreland

Kay Watkins Moreland, age 76, of Union City passed away Sunday, September 3, at her home.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 6 in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Brother Tony Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Moreland was born March 1, 1941, in Rives, daughter of the late Oscar and Mildred (Bizwell) Watkins. She graduated in 1972 from The University of Tennessee at Martin with a degree in education. She taught school for 32 years; 17 years in Dresden, Tennessee, where she was assistant principal for 5 of those years, 6 years in Chincoteague, Virginia, and 9 years as first grade teacher at Ridgemont Elementary in Union City.

She will be remembered for her exceptional basketball skills at Rives High School as well as her other athletic abilities. She was crowned Carnicus Queen while attending University of Tennessee at Martin. She also will be remembered for her dedication to her family and students.

She retired from teaching in 2004 to travel with her husband, spend more time with her parents in their later years, and to be more involved in her grandchildren’s activities. She was a member of Mt. Ararat Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Troy.

She is survived by her husband, Edd Moreland of Union City; her daughter, Tammy (Clay) Parker of Union City; her son, Ted (Rhonda) Archie of Mt. Juliet; four grandchildren, Drake Parker, Abby Lohrum, Tucker Archie and Lindy Kay Archie; three stepdaughters, Kimberly (Jeremy) Washburn of McKenzie, Edie (Brett) Guilfoose of Paris, JoAnna (Paul) Darst of Denver, Colorado, and one stepson, Brent (Natasha) Moreland of New Orleans, Louisiana; as well as 11 step grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren; one brother, Phillip (Pat) Watkins of Martin; one niece; and three nephews.

The family requests that memorials be made to Mt. Ararat Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the Obion County Walk of Hope.

Dorothy Sue Boucher

Dorothy Sue Boucher, age 89 of Greenfield, died September 1 at Tennova Healthcare in Martin. Funeral services were September 4 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Jim Garner officiated and burial followed in Brock’s Cemetery.

Ms. Boucher was born July 4, 1928 to Edgar Ward and Estell Daniel, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly Leyhue and one son, Larry Courtney.

Survivors include one son, Ron Boucher of Oak Ridge.

Jim Ayers

James “Jim” Richard Ayers, age 86, died Tuesday, August 29, at Humboldt Nursing and Rehab Center. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life was held September 1, and Rev. Wayne Perkins and Rev. Mark Pendergrass officiated.

Mr. Ayers is survived by his daughters, Linda (Ken) Walker of Martin and Donna (Gaylord) Hodges of Humboldt; his brother, Dan Thomas (Darlene) Ayers of Milan; one sister-in-law, Martha Ayers of Milan; four grandchildren, Becky Snider of Martin and Vickie (Madison) Hazlewood also of Martin, Maggie (Kyle) Erwin of Woodstock, GA and James Keaton (Janel) Tate of New York, NY; a very special friend, Mignon Edwards of Huntingdon; five step-grandchildren, Tammy (Jerry) Parker of McKenzie, Amy (Randy) Perry of Dyersburg, Allen Walker of Martin, Chelsea (Gabe) Surovey of Knoxville and Louis Hodges of Starkville, MS; five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Ayers formerly owned and operated Dresden Floral Gardens and Dixie Wholesale Flowers. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Dresden and was a veteran; U.S. Navy Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas Ayers and Birtie Finch Ayers; one brother, Jewel Dent Ayers.

John Duncan

John Spencer Duncan, age 84, died August 29, at Desoto County Baptist Hospital in Southaven, Mississippi. Funeral Service were September 3 at Murphy Funeral Home and Bro. Eddie Hutchens and Bro. Brad Brewer officiated. Burial followed in Mt. Pelia Cemetery.

Mr. Duncan is survived by his daughters, Lakota (Jim) Kirk and Shana Smith both of Martin, Scarlett (Eddie) Mathis of Hartsville, AL; sisters, Sylvia McKinney, Sarah Moore and Kay Duncan all of Hermitage; and one grandson. He was preceded by his wife, Marva Fay McIntosh Duncan; his parents, John William Spencer Duncan and Mary Frances Damron Duncan.

He was a veteran, U.S. Army, and a member of Bethel Church of Christ.

Terry Jones

Terry Ray Jones, age 56, died August 29 at Tennova Regional Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral Service were September 2 at Murphy Funeral Home and Rev. Kylan Mann officiated. Burial followed in Hatler’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Jones is survived by his children, Chad (Cathy) Hazlewood of Martin, Kevin (Cindy) Jones of McKenzie and Kayla (Joe) Williams of Huntingdon; his parents, Brenda Marcus Parson of Sharon and Raymond (Linda) Jones of Martin; his sister, Vicky Jones of Sharon; two step-brothers, Randy (Paula) Garner of Martin and Ricky (Nayomi) Garner of Dresden; six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Jones.

Mrs. Edythe Harris Brooks

Edythe Harris Brooks, age 99, died September 3 at her residence.

Funeral service will be private.

Mrs. Brooks is survived by her son, Robert (Bob) Brooks of Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brooks, Sr. and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Harris.

She was a retired seamstress and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Church of God.

Cheryl Kay Adams

Cheryl Kay Adams, age 65, died September 4 at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Mrs. Adams is survived by husband, Kenneth Wayne Adams of Martin; one sister, Elizabeth Ann Rachels of Milan; one brother, Kelly Jones of Tiptonville.

Mrs. Adams was a retired nurse with Van Ayer Nursing and Rehab Center. She was a member of Shepherd’s Field Church in Martin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred N. Jones and Velma Kelly Jones; one brother, Fred Jones.