Weakley County’s jobless rate highest amid historic lows statewide

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) Commissioner Burns Phillips recently announced that the state has made history for the second consecutive month with a record-setting preliminary unemployment rate of 3.4 percent for July 2017. This exceeds the previous month’s revised rate of 3.6 percent by two- tenths of a percentage point.

“A continuing decline in the state unemployment rate is great news for all Tennesseans,” Phillips said.

That ties Tennessee for the lowest unemployment rate among states in the Southeast and No. 12 nationally.

While the average jobless rate for the month of July declined in Tennessee, Weakley County recorded the highest jobless rate in the state.

