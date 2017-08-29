Retired Dresden teacher Harrold Blakemore dies on 74th birthday

Harrold Lloyd Blakemore

A highly popular, retired school teacher, assistant principal, and coach, is dead at the age of 74.

Harrold Lloyd “Buddy” Blakemore, who taught eighth-grade science, history and social studies at Dresden Middle School, died at Jackson Madison County General Hospital on Monday, August 28, which was his birthday.

Many of his former students joined with family members in mourning his passing. Numerous Facebook posts note that Mr. Blakemore was more than a teacher. He was a friend, coach, mentor, and example to his students.

Known affectionately as “Mr. B” or “The Rocket Man”, while serving as a science teacher, one of his students’ favorite activities was to build and launch their own rockets under Mr. Blakemore’s expert tutelage and supervision.

