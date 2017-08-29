Couple charged with burglary and credit card theft

Joshua Paul Pannell

Mary Aileen Davis

A couple is accused of charging merchandise on a debit card stolen from a Weakley County woman.

Joshua Paul Pannell, 31, of 940 Glover Store Road, Palmersville, and Mary Aileen Davis, 29, of 417 Pecan Drive, Clinton, Kentucky, are charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property up to $1,000, and fraudulent use of a credit card up to $1,000.

(See compete story in Aug. 30th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)