Obituaries

Stevie Lee Blair

Stevie Lee Blair, age 56 of Gleason, died August 27 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Funeral services were August 29 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield and Carmon Dennisson officiated.

Mr. Blair was born July 11, 1961 to the late James Blair and Dorothy McCurdy. Besides his mother he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Heather St. Romain of Greenfield; three brothers, Eddie (Carol) Blair, Stanley (Theresa) Blair, Terry Blair, and one grandchild.

Sarah Jean Cunningham

Sarah Jean Cunningham, age 72 of Gleason, died August 21at her residence. Funeral services were August 25 at Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church and Donald Doster officiated. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Ms. Cunningham was born February 1, 1945 to Walter Burrows and Ruth Groce, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Cunningham. Survivors include her son, Kevin (Teresa) Cunningham of Sharon; one daughter, Angie (Barry) Lassiter of Gleason; two sisters, Francis (Joel) Parsley of McKenzie and Faye (Donnie) Snow of Sharon; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Teresa Carol Gearin

Teresa Carol Gearin, age 57 of Gleason, died August 15 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were August 18 at Williams Funeral Home in Gleason and Tony Terrell officiated. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Mrs. Gearin was born November 16, 1959 to Lewis Brawner and Shirley Morris Manning, both deceased. Survivors include her husband, Donnie Gearin of Gleason; two daughters, Destiny (Jarrod) Rhodes of South Fulton and Tabatha Gearin of Gleason; one brother, Chris Manning of Nortonville, Kentucky; three sisters, Debra Minga of Gleason, Fran Kraus of Ft. Knox, Kentucky, Bobbie Ruble of Gleason; and two grandchildren.

Mary Evelyn Hardin

Mary Evelyn Hardin, age 87 of Dresden, died on August 20 at Hillview Community Living Center.

Funeral services for Ms. Hardin were held on August 22 at Bowlin Funeral Home and burial followed in Sunset Cemetery. Bro. Rick Walker officiated the service.

Mary Evelyn Hardin was born on May 18, 1930 to the late William Oscar and Lois Hodges Gearin in the Liberty Community. She was a home maker and a member of Macks Grove Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons; Larry (Cindy) Hardin of Lebanon, Len (Nicole) Hardin of Dresden; and her daughter, Lori (Jack) Jackson of McKenzie. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Leonard Carl Hardin and her sister; Rosalee Butts.