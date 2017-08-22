Weakley Countians View Solar Eclipse

Local citizens gathered at the Weakley County Library Monday afternoon for an eclipse viewing party. In addition to observing the eclipse, patrons enjoyed partaking of the refreshments provided by the Library staff.

On Monday, August 21, individuals from across the nation, including thousands right here in Weakley County, observed the solar eclipse in awe.

Armed with protective viewing glasses to prevent permanent vision damage, young and old alike gazed heavenward as the moon slowly passed between the earth and sun, blocking out much of the light. Locally, the eclipse was approximately 98.7 percent of totality.

