Panthers ‘eclipse’ DMS

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Just two days prior to the moon passing in front of the sun, Martin Middle School ‘eclipsed’ Dresden on the gridiron.

The Panthers utilized superior size, speed and experience en route to a 28-0 triumph over DMS on Saturday night.

All totaled, MMS gained 345 yards on offense, while Dresden was limited to 180 yards.

The Panthers and Lions were locked in a scoreless contest for 15 of the first 16 minutes before Martin’s Dearea Nicholson broke a 56-yard touchdown tote in the final 60 seconds of the first half.

