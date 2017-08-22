Mobile PC Guys host groundbreaking for new Greenfield facility

Elected officials joined with members of the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce for a groundbreaking ceremony at the location of a new business that’s coming to Greenfield. Mobile PC Guys is constructing a facility just off Hwy 22 to house its commercial information technology facility.

The new business is being constructed at 2862 North Meridian Street (Hwy 45) inside Greenfield Industrial Park, across from the Dollar General Store.

