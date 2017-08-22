Dresden triumphs over better W’view

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

The season-opener pitting Dresden against Westview was a rollercoaster ride to say the least.

The two county rivals traded back-and-forth scores with neither team ever holding a comfortable advantage.

In the end, the Lions hit their peak at the right time and escaped with a hard-fought 28-21 triumph.

Dresden sophomore defensive back Divers Lockhart came up big with a pair of broken up passes batted down during the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Lion senior Seth Farris – who just made the move to the defensive line – recorded a huge sack to stifle the Chargers’ final drive. Farris also had an additional tackle for a loss during the final period of play.

For the full story, see the Aug. 23 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.