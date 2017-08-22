Obituaries

Charlie Gammill

Charlie Wesley Gammill, age 89, of Dickson, died August 4 at NHC of Dickson. A memorial service was held August 12 at Taylor Funeral Home and Reverend Hyeon Hong officiated.

He was the 6th child born to Robert and Jimmie Pearl (Lula) Gammill of Reform, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents along with his brothers WJ, Safley, Jesse, John, and his twin sisters Orene and Lorene.

He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Gammill. He leaves behind daughters Charlene (Steve) Ramsey of Dresden, and Marilyn (Kerry) Gooch of Dickson, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Charlie attended Wood Junior College in Mathiston, MS, and Delta State in Cleveland, MS. He earned his degrees from Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS and the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS.

He began teaching math at Lexington High School in Mississippi. He later taught math at Mississippi State University, Perkinston Junior College, and the University of Tennessee at Martin. While enlisted in the Air Force, he taught electronics at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. His teaching career spanned over 40 years.

His legacy lives on through the students he fondly called kings and queens. Since so many of his students struggled, he created a program called “Math Lab” that allowed his students to work at their own pace. As it grew it was later offered as a class. His students adored him. He was also involved in other programs for at-risk students from public schools. Through his understanding and compassion he helped shape their lives for the better. He was involved in many benevolent and community uplifting programs.

Mr. Gammill was a devoted family man of God who was a member of the United Methodist Church in Burns, TN. He always had a joyful demeanor. There were no strangers in his world, only friends. He was a Sunday school teacher, gardener, farmer, benefactor, war veteran (United States Air Force), and servant of God.

Charlie will be greatly missed by his loved ones and the community. His contagious smile and noble demeanor will live on in the memories of those he touched.

Bobby D. Robinson

Bobby D. Robinson, age 83 of Sharon, died August 16 at his home while under Hospice care. Funeral services were August 19 at the Sharon Church of Christ. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sharon. Williams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Larry Powers and Williams Norrid to officiated the ceremony, grandson Alex Robinson to read scripture and Craig Rogers to sing.

Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Medling Robinson; his brother Billy Robinson; brother in laws Dayton Drewry and Harold “Pud” Brewer.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Jeanette Gordon Robinson; daughter Katrina Robinson West (Chuck) of Dresden; his sons Bob Gordon Robinson (Betsy) of Sharon; Steven Brad Robinson (Stephanie) of Dresden; Bryan Thomas Robinson (Janet) of Sharon; his sisters Sue Robinson Brewer of Sharon; JoAn Robinson Drewry of Greenfield and sister in law, Faye Chapman Robinson of Greenfield. He is also survived by six grandsons: Jonathan (Janie) West of Gleason; Justin (Katie) West; Nicholas (Brittany) Robinson, both of Dresden; Patrick (Katie) Robinson of Memphis; Hunter Robinson(Stacey Morris) of Sidonia and Alex (Jeni) Robinson of South Fulton.

Mr. Robinson also had eight great grandchildren: Jacie and Jencee West; Molly and Maggie Robinson; Case, Cannon and Kyler West; and Rowan Robinson. He is also survived by brother and sister in laws Don and Patsy Gordon and Phil and Janet Gordon of Sharon; plus numerous nieces, nephew and cousins.

Mr. Robinson was born and raised in Greenfield. After marrying Jeanette in 1955, they made their home in Sharon where Bobby worked and the owned Gordon-Robinson Seed Company for 42 years before retiring in 1997. Bobby was a member of the Tennessee Seedmans Association, serving as president and various other offices. Bobby was instrumental in initiating Pioneer Seed in TN and MS. He was a long time member os Sharon Church of Christ where he served as a deacon. he also was on the Weakley Co. Road Board, served as Sharon City Alderman, and was a charter member of the Weakley Co. Country Club. From 1967-70, Bobby proudly helped his children deliver the Commercial Appeal early every morning on the daily paper route.

After retiring, Bobby and Jeanette continued to run the seed buying station in Missouri until 2016. They established a flea market business and traveled to Paducah, Murray, and Jackson monthly to sell mattress pads. Bobby also continued to operate his hog business for many years. Mr. Robinson loved going to Dresden football and basketball games to watch his grandsons play and coach, as well as being an avid TN fan. Bobby loved the outdoors and he and Jeanette enjoyed Traveling I their Airstream Trailer.

The family request memorials be made to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital or Woodlawn Cemetery.

Kay Salts Carroll

Kathryn Elizabeth “Kay” Salts Carroll, age 95, died August 17 at Tennova Volunteer Hospital in Martin. Memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held August 26 at 3 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church with Deacon Rodney Freed officiating. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. at St. Jude until funeral time.

Ms. Carroll is survived by her daughter, Penny (Ernie) Moser of Martin; daughter in law, Luly Carroll of Norman, OK; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Pat Carroll and one brother, Gene Salts.

Ms. Carroll was a retired kindergarten teacher for the Dallas Independent School District. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Martin. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The University of Tennessee at Martin Faculty Women’s Club Scholarship Endowment.

Gary Tuck

Gary Lee Tuck, age 68 of Martin, died August 15 at Diversicare of Martin. Funeral services were August 18 at Central Baptist Church and Rev. Kylan Mann officiated. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery.

Mr. Tuck is survived by his mother, Dorothy Woodruff Tuck; two sisters, Cynthia Tuck and Debra (Danny) Chandler; brother, Michael Tuck and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Tuck.

He retired after 30 years with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and was the head announce for WCMT for thirteen years and a former teacher at Martin Junior High School. Mr. Tuck was a member of Central Baptist Church in Martin.

Julieann Ketterman

Julieann Ketterman, age 57 of Martin, died August 11. Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be August 26 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Martin with Dr. Mike Sams officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church until service time.

Mrs. Ketterman is survived by her husband of 29 years, James L. Ketterman of Martin; her children, Timothy (Stef) Ketterman of Lincoln, AL, Michael (Jennifer) Ketterman of Lousiville, KY, Jay (Kelly) Ketterman of Akron, OH, Jennifer (Tom) Kester and Joy (Adam) Dennis; her father, Jerry Lee Boals of Loan, OH; sisters, Jody (Mike) Clevenger and Renata Boals both of Logan, OH and Jackie (Shawn) Shank of Lancaster, OH; one brother, Jerry Sheldon (Jan) Boals of Logan, OH; nine grandchildren and five nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Boals.

Teresa Carol Gearin

Teresa Carol Gearin, age 57 of Gleason, died August 15 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were August 18 at Williams Funeral Home and Tony Terrell officiated. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Mrs. Gearin was born November 16, 1959 to Lewis Brawner and Shirley Morris Manning, both deceased. Survivors include her husband, Donnie Gearin; two daughters, Destiny (Jarrod) Rhodes of South Fulton and Tabatha Gearin of Gleason; one brother, Chris Manning of Nortonville, KY; three sisters, Debra Minga of Gleason, Fran Kraus of Ft. Knox, KY, Bobby Ruble of Gleason; and two grandchildren.