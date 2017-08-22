Leave a Comment

Tyson Foods to expand Union City plant; add 300 new jobs

Officials at Tyson Foods, Inc. have announced that the food processing company will invest approximately $80 million to expand operations at its Union City plant.

The company, which has been an integral part of Obion County for the past 20 years, plans to create more than 300 new jobs as part of the expansion in Obion County.

Tyson plans to add 25,000 square feet and new production lines to its Union City plant, effectively doubling its output capabilities at the facility. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall. The expansion is expected to be operational by mid-2019.

(See compete story in Aug. 23rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)