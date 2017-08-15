WCSD arrests Paris man on drug trafficking charges

Akito Marquies Hutcherson

A Henry County man faces multiple drug charges, following the execution of a search warrant.

According to Capt. Randall McGowan of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, 33-year-old Akito Marquies Hutcherson of 303 Jenkins Street in Paris is charged with possession of Schedule 2 with intent to resale, possession of schedule 6 with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

