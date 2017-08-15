Total Solar Eclipse To Occur August 21st

During a total solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, and the Moon blocks the light of the Sun.

At approximately 1:27 p.m. to 1:29 p.m., Monday, August 21, local Tennesseans will be treated to an extremely rare event – the total eclipse of the sun. A partial eclipse is scheduled to start at 11:59 p.m. and end at 2:54 p.m.

Current schedules show that most residents in West Tennessee will see approximately 95-percent of totality from the eclipse.

The spectacular astronomical occurrence can be viewed in all of North America.

The solar eclipse is dangerous for those who do not view it correctly. Special glasses are required to safely observe a solar eclipse.

