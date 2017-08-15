Lions, WV unable to find solid footing

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Sometimes the best laid plans are thwarted by the weather.

Both the Dresden and Westview High School football teams came into the annual Henry County Jamboree with high hopes of offering good showings, but a massive downpour throughout the evening resulted in a dangerously saturated playing surface that left both squads without a gauge of where they stand heading into this Thursday’s season opener pitting the two teams against one another.

Dresden battled a downpour during its two quarters on the field against Henry County. The Lions did have some bright spots, though, as Ricco Taylor sprinted for a touchdown on the second play of the first quarter.

From there, Dresden was marred by penalties and fumbles throughout much of the rest of the scrimmage as HC scored three touchowns and the Lions added no more.

DHS also lost fullback Mason Needham to a knee injury. Needham went to a local emergency room and was put in a knee brace. An MRI to diagnose his injury, which was suffered in part due to the unstable field conditions, is scheduled for this week.

“We came out and knew we were playing a good Henry County team,” said first-year Dresden head coach Levi Estes. “Then, the bottom dropped out. We wanted to come out and compete. It was good to get in weather like this early and know how we react to adversity. We have a bunch of young guys out there that were firing on all cylinders and came out hyped up. We wanted to build on that. We were hit in the face with adversity. Sometimes you have to learn to ride that wave a little to overcome and battle through it.”

For Westview’s part, the Chargers’ effort was full of mental and physical setbacks as McKenzie blanked the locals via a 34-0 margin.