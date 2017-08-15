Greenfield Board awards bid for paving city streets

One of the top items for consideration during the August meeting of the Greenfield City Board was awarding the contract for repaving city streets.

Public Works Director Tony Stout stated nine out of 10 streets on the city’s prioritized list of streets to be paved would be included in the bid.

In other business, board members agreed to advertise and receive bids for a concrete helicopter landing pad to be poured at the industrial park, which will be used for medical helicopters to land and pickup passengers for transport to regional hospitals.

