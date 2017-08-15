Gleason Board discusses issues with police vehicles

The Gleason City Board dealt with a lengthy agenda Thursday night that included discussion concerning whether or not to repair a police vehicle or purchase a new patrol unit.

Due to lack of funds to purchase a new vehicle at this time, the board voted to repair the police car.

City Recorder Angela Hunt agreed to look into applying for grants to install flashing traffic lights, speed bumps, or other safety devices to reduce speeding along narrow street in school zones.

