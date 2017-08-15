Arson suspected in McCombs Street fire; arrest made for theft of property

Local firefighters responded to a Friday afternoon blaze at 417 North McCombs Street in Martin, which was quickly extinguished by members of the Martin Fire Department assisted by firefighters from Sharon and Union City.

According to Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers, neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke venting from the home.

Chief Summers stated firefighters confined the blaze to one room and the attic area. However, there was heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the house.

He stated the house was probably a complete loss due to smoke and water damage.

A police investigation has led to the arrest of a local man, who allegedly stole items from the fire-damaged home.

(See compete story in Aug. 16th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)