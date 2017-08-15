Obituaries

Pearlie Bea Adams

Pearlie Bea Adams, age 92 of Carbondale IL, died August 6 at her residence. Funeral services were August 12 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield and Scott Campbell officiated. Burial followed in Gibson County.

Ms. Adams was born August 15, 1924 to Carl Alexander and Evie Martin. She is survived by two sons, Dan Adams of Murfreesboro and David Adams of Carbondale, IL; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Noel Brooks Miles

Services for Noel Brooks Miles age 59 of Greenfield, TN, will be held Thursday August 10th at 11am at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial to follow in Brock’s Cemetery. Visitation will begin Wednesday evening going from 5pm to 8pm. Noel was survived by daughter Ashley M. Drummond of Ashburn, VA, son Ashton Brooks Miles of Martin, TN, and Fiancé Brenda Bennett of Greenfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur B. Miles and Edna Royster, and sister Joyce C. Sexton.

Bro. Bob Copeland

Bob Copeland, age 82 of Palmersville died on August 11 at his residence. Funeral services were held August 13 in Palmersville Baptist Church and burial followed in Sunset Cemetery. Bro. Terry Griffin and Bro. James Hazelwood officiated the service.

Bro. Bob Copeland was born July 22, 1935 to the late Lowell B. Copeland and Vida Opal Mansfield Copeland in Palmersville. He is survived by his two brothers; Ronald and Donald Copeland of Palmersville, his three daughters; Callista S. Collins of Dresden, Sabrina Panchikal of Memphis, and Freddie Ward (Bryan Buntin) of Palmersville. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, Special friends; Teresa and Michael Kincer. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife; Shirley Sanders Copeland.