WCSD make arrests on attempted murder and drug charges

Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two Weakley County men on assorted charges in connection with a drug sting operation.

According to Capt. Randall McGowan of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Union City Police have charged 34-year-old George William “Billy” Wolfe Jr., of Palmersville, with attempted second degree murder, after officers say he pushed an undercover agent out of a moving vehicle in Union City, following a controlled drug buy.

In Weakley County, Wolfe is also charged with the sale of schedule II within 1,000 feet of a school, conspiracy to commit the sale of schedule II methamphetamine, and kidnapping.

As part of the same undercover investigation, Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies have charged 39-year-old Jerame Sweatt with the sale of schedule II methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, conspiracy to commit the sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and evading arrest.

