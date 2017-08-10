Automobile slams into Dollar General Store in Sharon

A vehicle knocked a hole in the wall of the Dollar General Store in Sharon Tuesday morning, when the driver accidentally depressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

 

A slip of the foot resulted in an automobile accident at a Sharon business this week.

 

Although the accident caused extensive damage to the store, the vehicle only had a broken light and minor scratches to the front bumper.

 
