Automobile slams into Dollar General Store in Sharon
A vehicle knocked a hole in the wall of the Dollar General Store in Sharon Tuesday morning, when the driver accidentally depressed the accelerator instead of the brake.
A slip of the foot resulted in an automobile accident at a Sharon business this week.
Although the accident caused extensive damage to the store, the vehicle only had a broken light and minor scratches to the front bumper.
(See compete story in Aug. 9th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)