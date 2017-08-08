New businesses under construction in Greenfield

Construction of Casey’s General Store and McDonald’s restaurant in Greenfield is underway, and a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Mobile P.C. Guys in a couple of weeks. All three businesses are being built along Hwy 45.

Exciting developments are taking place in the City of Greenfield, as of late, with new commercial ventures and infrastructure improvements in the works that promise improved prosperity and convenience for local citizens. This includes two new businesses that are under construction, and another that’s having a groundbreaking in the next few days. Additionally, significant highway and sidewalk improvements are underway in the city.

(See compete story in Aug. 9th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)