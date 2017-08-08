Local Man Restoring Old West Stagecoach

Although it’s now in two halves, when it’s completed, “The Brown Overland Stage,” will be entered in local parades for the public’s enjoyment. The stagecoach is being restored by Danny Brown of Dresden.

Dresden resident Danny Brown is undertaking a project sure to delight young and old alike when it’s completed.

Brown is faithfully restoring a stagecoach designed to bring the Old West back to life.

He hopes to complete the stage by April 1, 2018. This will allow him to ride his stagecoach during the Mule Day Parade in Columbia, Tennessee, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. He stated the stage could also be entered in the Dresden Iris Festival Parade and other local parades.

