Fellow School Board members bid farewell to Lindell Roney

District 2 School Board member Lindell Roney of Gleason is resigning before the end of his elected term, and a replacement will soon be named to finish out the remainder of his term. Fellow School Board members offered words of praise for Roney’s exemplary service to the people of his district and Weakley County.

The membership of the Weakley County School Board is changing, following the recent resignation of some of its members. This was one of the top items for discussion at Thursday night’s meeting.

Although, it is not yet official, Beau Atkins is favored to fill the unexpired four-year term of District 2 School Board member Lindell Roney, who is resigning his post after serving 29 years on the Weakley County Board of Education. Providing Atkins’ appointment is approved by the Weakley County Commission, he will finish out the remainder of Roney’s term, which ends in 2018.

School Board Chairman Steve Vantrease said, “Lindell is a tremendous advocate for public education in Weakley County, and a delight to work with.”

Director of Weakley County Schools Randy Fraizer described Roney as “a model for other school board members to follow in serving their schools.” He said, “If you can work with teachers and principals as Lindell has, then you will have a great career on the School Board. He has been awesome to work with.”

Roney stated he decided to retire early for health reasons.

