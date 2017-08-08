Essary’s Gas & Oil sold to Sayle Oil Company

Essary’s Gas & Oil convenience store, located on Hwy 22 in Dresden, has been sold to the corporate giant, Sayle Oil Company.

Lloyd Essary, owner and operator of Essary’s Gas & Oil, located at 8617 Hwy 22 in Dresden, said the family-operated convenience store, which opened in 1998, has been sold to Sayle Oil Company of Charleston, Mississippi. The new owners, Isaac Sayle and Kevin Sayle, operate numerous convenience stores. They also sell bulk oil, propane and other petroleum products to other businesses.

Lloyd’s stated his father, Wayne Essary, started a grocery business around 1971, and opened a family-operated gas station in 1974.

