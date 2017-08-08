Obituaries

Jerry Lee Riggs

Jerry Lee Riggs age 86 of Dresden, TN died on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Anna Marie Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, KY. Funeral arrangements were held on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in Macedonia Church of Christ near Dresden at 2:00 PM with burial that followed in Sunset Cemetery. Corey Sawyers and Phil Gilliam officiated the service. Jerry Lee Riggs was a lifelong resident of Dresden, Tennessee. Mr. Riggs was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Ruby Riggs, his wife, Joy Matheny Riggs, his son, Ricky Riggs, his brother, Marion Riggs, and his sister, Shirley Riggs Norvell. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce White Foster Riggs; his daughter, René Riggs Gilliam (Phil), of Johnson City, Tennessee; his son, Michael “Mike” Riggs (Charlene) of Paris, Tennessee; and, his sister, Marjorie Riggs Cooper, of Dresden. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Zachary Gilliam (Laura), of Johnson City, Tennessee; Stefanie Riggs Kemp (Dustin) of Dresden, Tennessee; Katherine Gilliam Westine (Aaron) of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; Aubrey Riggs of Martin, Tennessee; and Seth Gilliam of Johnson City, Tennessee. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren (Silas James Gilliam, Ezra Willis Gilliam, and Ellie Kate Kemp), and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was a member of the Macedonia Church of Christ for many years, where he served as a deacon. After his move to Paris, he became a member of the Eastwood Church of Christ. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and was a member of the American Legion. Over his life he was employed by Argo Collier Trucking Company and All Jersey Milk Company, and then served as Weakley County Sheriff from 1970-74. He was a state Arson Investigator for many years, later serving as the West Tennessee Supervisor for the Department of Insurance, Arson Division. During retirement he enjoyed mowing for the local schools, attending community activities and his grandchildren’s sports events, and participating at the Dresden Senior Citizens Center. All of his life he was devoted to the church, his family, friends, work and community. Pallbearers were Kerry Cooper, Chad Cooper, Zachary Gilliam, Mike Sawyers, Randy Cashon, and John Norvell. Honorary Pallbearers included Hugh Adams, Mike Wilson, Seth Gilliam, Kenneth Irvine, nephews and great nephews. PAID OBIT/32-1 A2527

June Mitchell

June Mitchell, age 86 of Martin, died August 2 at Tennova Volunteer Healthcare.

Ms. Mitchell was a member of Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church; she was a retired nurse.

Funeral Service was August 7 at Miles Chapel C.M.E. Church in Martin with Rev. Paul Jenkins officiating. Burial followed in Parham Cemetery.

Ms. Mitchell is survived by her sister, Barbara Owens, Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Henry and Elnora Milligan Mitchell.

Mr. Gene A. Harris

Gene A. Harris, age 85 of Martin, died August 2 at his home.

Funeral Service was August 6 at Murphy Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Hutchens and Bro. Brad Brewer officiating. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery. Mr. Harris was a painting contractor and along with his sons had Harris Decorating. He was a member of Bethel Church of Christ.

Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his wife, Doris McKelvy Harris; his parents, Jesse and Emma Brown Miller Harris; sisters, Vivian Bolding, Louise Yates, Nell Callicut and Ruth Stokes; brothers, Hailey Harris, Newman Harris, J.D. Harris, Billy Harris and Bob Harris.

Mr. Harris is survived by his two sons, Keith (Connie) Harris, and Barry(Pam) Harris, both of Martin; three grandchildren, Tonia Harris Gutherie, Brent Harris, and Kevin (Ally) Harris; and two great grandchildren, Madison and Adrian Harding.

Leisa Green

Leisa Carol Humphrey Green, age 52, died July 23 at St. Thomas Hospital East in Nashville.

Funeral Service were July 27 at Murphy Funeral Home and Rev. Mark Abbott officiated. Burial followed in New Prospect Cemetery near Greenfield.

Mrs. Green is survived by her husband, Kerry Lewis Green; two sons, Tyler Jay (Alicia) Green and Austin Green; her mother and step-father, Ronnie and Patsy Perry Alexander; her father, Randy Humphrey; brother, Jason (Becca) Alexander all of Martin; her sister, Tracey (Joe) Hill of Union City; two grandchildren, Kasen Green and Bracen Moore.

Thomas Erwin

Thomas Leroy Erwin, age 88, died July 26 at Germantown Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Funeral Service were July 29, 2017, 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church and Dr. Mike Sams officiated. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery with Military Honors.

The Military will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are Bryan Hays, Brad Nanney, Justin Stroupe, Chris Smith, Robbie Kroger, Wesley Clark and Art Samartino.

Mr. Erwin was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Ruby Nell Terry Erwin; his parents, Charles Erwin and Ruth McGehee Erwin; his sisters, Mildred Adams, Evangeline Erwin, Florence (Flo) McKeever; brothers, Fred Erwin, Joe Erwin and Charles (Chuck) Erwin.

He is survived by his daughters, Audrey Elise (Ty) Sloan of Germantown, Susie Gail (Terry) Lewis of Martin, Sherri Samartino of Smyrna, and Laura Beth (Robert) Allen of Oxford, MS; one sister, Mrs. Mary McConnell of Martin; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Mr. Erwin was retired postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service in Martin. He retired from the Tennessee National Guard and was a member of First Baptist Church. Memorials to First Baptist Church Building Fund.

LaShunta Thomas

Lashuna Thomas, age 34 of Greenfield, died July 27.

Services were held August 5 at St. Luke Baptist Church in Greenfield. Burial followed Beech Grove Cemetery in Dresden.

Ms. Thomas is survived by her parents, Porter and Lora Thomas, of Greenfield; and two brothers, Steven Thomas of Nashville, and Hernandez Thomas of Martin. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Porter Thomas Jr.

Robert E. Fuller

Robert E. Fuller, age 72 of Sharon, died August 2. Funeral services were August 5 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial followed in Corinth Cemetery in Sharon.

Mr. Fuller was born February 16, 1945. He is survived by three sons, Robert Fuller Jr. of Gleason, John Fuller of Arkansas, and James Fuller of Illinois.

Noel B. Miles

Noel B. Miles, age 59, died August 5 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Funeral services were August 10 at Williams Funeral Home and Scott Penick officiated. Burial followed in Brock’s Cemetery in Greenfield.

Mr. Miles was born January 6, 1958 to Arthur B. Miles and Edna Royster, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Cook Sexton. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley M. Drummond of Ashburn, Virginia.