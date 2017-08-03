Henry County man arrested on assorted drug charges

Dresden police arrested a Henry County man early Wednesday morning on assorted drug charges, following a traffic stop.

Amairi M. Cook, 23, of 111 Cook Lane, Paris, is charged with: driving under the influence (1st offense); possession of schedule II with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver, or possess; possession of schedule VI (marijuana) with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver, or possess; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

