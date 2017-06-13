Gleason School hosts Weakley East Relay For Life fundraiser

David Fisher

News Writer

This year’s Weakley East Relay For Life fundraiser, which was held Friday inside the Dudley Sanders Memorial Gymnasium at Gleason School (the old gym), raised $23,000, in donations and pledges, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. The contributions will go toward the organization’s goal of raising $25,000 this year, which includes money received from all fundraising events.

After a rainstorm caused last year’s event to be relocated from Bill’s Tater Town Raceway to Gleason’s American Legion building, organizers decided not to take any chances this year and hold the Relay inside Gleason School’s old gymnasium.

Supporters from Gleason, Dresden and Palmersville, which encompasses the area included in the Weakley East Relay For Life, as well as those from other neighboring towns, turned out to help make the event a big success.

