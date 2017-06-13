City of Sharon declines to rehire Chandler as police chief

SARA RACHELS

Enterprise Correspondent

The City of Sharon will again have to search for a police chief.

Following Section 5 of the city’s charter, at the end of each fiscal year, both the police chief and the city recorder must be rehired.

At the June monthly board meeting on Monday night, City Recorder Donna Stricklin was unanimously rehired, but the call for a motion to rehire Police Chief Bryan Chandler was met with silence from the board members.

After Mayor Monroe Ary requested a second and third time for a motion and received no response, he announced that Chandler would not be rehired.

