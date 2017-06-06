Two arrested on solicitation of a minor charges in separate cases
An undercover operation utilizing a covert Facebook account created by Investigator Drew Vernon has netted two individuals on charges of sexual solicitation of a minor.
Inv. Vernon used the internet to target individuals utilizing Facebook to potentially exploit minors.
Using a fake Facebook page, Inv. Vernon posted a photo of an officer posing as a 13-year-old female.
