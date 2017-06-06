Martin receives $1.3 million in USDA loan & grant funding for infrastructure improvements

Those present for the presentation of a $1.3 million USDA loan for the renovation of a building to be used as a fire station on the west side of Martin, as well as a $45,000 USDA grant for a new VoIP phone system for all municipal offices included: front row – Harriett Cannon, Mayor Randy Brundige, USDA Area Director Joel Howard, Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers, County Mayor Jake Bynum, Congressman David Kustoff’s Field Representative Heather Waggoner; and back row – Bill Allen, Dr. Todd Winters, USDA Area Specialists – Tyler Hayes and Brandon Orr, Weakley County Economic Development Director Ronnie Price, Phillip Johnson, Martin Economic and Community Development Director Brad Thompson, and Charley Deal.

On Tuesday, May 30, USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Harriet Cannon joined City of Martin Mayor Randy Brundige in announcing two projects totaling over $1.3 million.

“USDA Rural Development is excited to be a part of a growing rural Tennessee,” Cannon said. “The City of Martin has been diligent in seeking USDA Rural Development grants and loans in an effort to improve the community.”

The city is receiving a Community Facilities Direct Loan, not to exceed $1,348,000 in interest bearing general obligation bonds, to renovate a building for the purpose of adding a third fire station, which will increase fire protection and lower the ISO rating for citizens, businesses and industry in the area.

Martin is also receiving a Community Facilities Grant in the amount of $45,000 to purchase a new phone Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system. This system will be installed in all city buildings including fire stations, police station, public works, city hall, utilities, library and senior center to allow for interoffice communications between all departments. Martin will soon be advertising for bids concerning the phone system.

