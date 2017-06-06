Martin Dollar General Store fire death ruled accidental

The death of a Dollar General Store manager last year has been ruled accidental. After undergoing repairs, the store has since reopened.

An investigation into the death of 59-year-old Ruby Rachel Tackett of Martin, who lost her life in a fire at the Dollar General Store, located at 112 Regina Street in Martin, on July 27, 2016, has been concluded.

The Martin Police Department, the Tennessee Fire Investigative Services, the ATF, the TBI and the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an extensive and thorough investigation in to this matter.

According to Martin Police Captain Phillip Fuqua, the investigation determined that the death of Ms. Tackett was accidental and caused by “thermal burns and smoke inhalation” from the fire inside the building.

No wounds or injuries, other than those naturally caused by the fire, were found, and there is no evidence to indicate the involvement of anyone else in her death.

(See complete story in June 7th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)