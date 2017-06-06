Dresden Board approves budget on final reading; discusses acquiring property for soccer field

Dresden Youth Soccer League president Curtis Doran (right), presents Dresden Parks & Recreation Director Joey Winstead with a check in the amount of $1,000. The funds go to the Dresden Parks & Recreation Department in appreciation for setting up the fields for soccer games. Dresden Middle School forwarded a check in the amount of $1,007.25 for the same purpose out of its athletic fund.

Dresden City Board members approved the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, and passed a number of other important resolutions, during Monday night’s meeting at Dresden City Hall.

Aldermen approved the second and final reading of an ordinance that appropriates funds, establishes the property tax rate, and sets utility rates for fiscal year 2017-18.

Donations, which were made to the Dresden Parks & Recreation Department, for providing work to maintain the Dresden Youth Soccer League with playing fields, were accepted by the Board. There was also discussion concerning procuring property for a soccer field.

