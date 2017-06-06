Chemical spill leads to evacuation of Rural King and Cine Theater

According to Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers, a call reporting a chemical spill at Rural King, located in University Plaza in Martin, was received Friday night, and an all-call was issued for firefighters, who were dispatched to the scene.

Chief Summers stated that a pallet load of swimming pool shock, which contains chlorine, fell while being unloaded off a truck.

A container burst open and spilled the chemical all over the floor, which filled the air with a strong odor of bleach.

The spilled chlorine later exploded after coming into contact with an unidentified chemical in the vicinity of the spill.

