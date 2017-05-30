Winn again runner-up in 800-meters
KENNETH COKER
Sports Editor
MURFREESBORO – Less than a second resulted in a silver medal finish for Dresden sophomore Loral Winn.
For the second straight year, the Lady Lion running standout was leading coming off the final corner in the 800-meter run at the TSSAA Class A-AA State Championship Track Meet.
And for the second straight year, Christ Academy of Knoxville’s Rebecca Story – a Team USA junior team runner – overtook Winn on the final straightaway to claim the title in the event.
