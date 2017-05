Brandon P. Yeager

Martin Police arrested an Obion County man early Thursday morning on assorted burglary and theft charges.

Brandon P. Yeager, 20, of Union City, is charged with Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Felony Theft of Property (theft of a vehicle), Public Intoxication and Violation of the Drinking Age Law.

(See complete story in May 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)