Memorial weekend storms cause property damage, power outages

Trees downed by weekend storms caused power outages and road closures all across Weakley County.

Emergency Management Director Jamison Peevyhouse stated, although the storms didn’t cause any structural damage of any merit, downed trees caused power outages and road closures all over the county. He said, “West Main in Dresden was one of the hardest hit areas that took hours to clean up.”

(See complete story in May 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)