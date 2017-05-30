Fallen heroes remembered during Weakley County Memorial Day ceremony

On Monday, a large crowd of local citizens gathered at the Weakley County War Memorial, located on the south lawn of the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden, for Memorial Day services.

Members of various patriotic organizations joined together in observance of the solemn holiday to honor Weakley County’s War dead.

Those veterans participating in the program saluted their fallen comrades and asked that all Weakley County citizens pause to remember America’s fallen sons and daughters.

(See complete story in May 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)