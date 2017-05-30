Electrocuted construction worker back on the job

Construction worker Tommy Tidwell is back at work, after recuperating from injuries sustained last month when he received a severe electrical shock that sent him to a Memphis hospital.

Tommy Tidwell of Dyersburg, who is a carpenter employed by Henson Construction, Inc. and works for the Weakley County School System, said he was standing on scaffolding, while replacing the lights inside of a classroom when the accident occurred. The 47-year-old general contractor explained that he was maneuvering the lights in a ceiling grid, when he accidentally touched a live electrical wire. The intensity of the shock caused him to lose consciousness and fall off the scaffolding, striking his head on the floor.

